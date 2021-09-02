PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average is $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.