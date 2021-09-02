pNetwork (PNT) Price Up 4.6% This Week

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. pNetwork has a total market cap of $37.71 million and $12.50 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00820405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00047985 BTC.

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

