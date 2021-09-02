Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.
OTCMKTS PPMH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Point to Point Methodics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Point to Point Methodics
