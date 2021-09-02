Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,580.38

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,580.38 ($33.71) and last traded at GBX 2,571.60 ($33.60), with a volume of 41076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,528 ($33.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,443.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,315.30.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

