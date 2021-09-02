Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 4,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 133,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,563 shares of company stock valued at $273,821 over the last three months. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

