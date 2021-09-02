PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.63. 1,037,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

