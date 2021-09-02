PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on the stock.
PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.32. The firm has a market cap of £633.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.
About PPHE Hotel Group
