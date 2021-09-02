PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.32. The firm has a market cap of £633.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

