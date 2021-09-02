Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.