Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 12.2%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shot up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.61. 16,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 212,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,045. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

