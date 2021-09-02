Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

PINC stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 9,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,678. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

