Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Critical Contrast

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

This table compares Pro-Dex and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 2.41 $6.11 million N/A N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.70% 21.42% 11.97% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.88%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.