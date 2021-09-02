Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.55 or 0.00037441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $305.14 million and $11.98 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00807074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.