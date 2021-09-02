Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

