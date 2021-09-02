Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 189.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

