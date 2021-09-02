Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after buying an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,129,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,443 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

