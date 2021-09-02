Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,872. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

