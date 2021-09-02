ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

