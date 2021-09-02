ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $32,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

