ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $65.10 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

