ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,263.44

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ProxyNode has a market cap of $46,263.44 and $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.00488940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003115 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.61 or 0.01162660 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 186,592,151 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

