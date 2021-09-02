Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Prudential Financial by 856.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,102. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

