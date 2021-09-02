PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.95.

NYSE PVH opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 300.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,903,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

