Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

