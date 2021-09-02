Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $789.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.