QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 79.3%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI)’s stock price traded up 79.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.45. 3,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,677% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

QDM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

