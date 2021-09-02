Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 72,037 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $101.77 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

