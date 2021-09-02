Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Cap of $19,489.39

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $19,489.39 and $7.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

