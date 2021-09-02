QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) vs. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Financial Survey

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.71 $23.96 million $0.43 42.51 Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.41 -$3.77 million $0.12 213.42

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56% Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QuinStreet and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.23%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.57%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Liquidity Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

