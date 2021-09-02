Rainicorn Reaches 1-Day Volume of $662,420.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $31.33 million and $662,420.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.