Rally Market Capitalization Tops $186.34 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Rally has a total market cap of $186.34 million and $28.59 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00155984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.76 or 0.07594258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.22 or 0.99571574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00798208 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

