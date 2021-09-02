Raymond James Boosts Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$2.20

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QUIS opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$468.88 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.