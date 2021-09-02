Raymond James Boosts Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$2.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QUIS opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$468.88 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

