Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 834,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

