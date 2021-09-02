RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0786

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $103.18 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00303734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00162229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00191017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.