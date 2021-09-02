RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.91

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 111371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KUT shares. Pi Financial upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.