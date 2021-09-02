RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.91

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 111371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KUT shares. Pi Financial upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

