Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:RBC opened at $147.70 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.