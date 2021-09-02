Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $823.97 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ren has a market cap of $823.97 million and $340.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00820544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

