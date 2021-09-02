renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 4.5% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $888,104.33 and $790,642.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00156344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.93 or 0.07577830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.52 or 1.00403118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00817233 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.