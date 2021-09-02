Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 2%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.73 and last traded at C$15.14. 67,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 90,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.29.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.8989736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.