Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 2%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.73 and last traded at C$15.14. 67,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 90,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.29.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.8989736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

