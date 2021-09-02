Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KOAN stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

