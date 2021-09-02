Reviewing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.81% 13.12% On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 7 3 0 2.30 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.09 $84.50 million $3.32 23.81 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.90 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

