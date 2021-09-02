REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.82. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX American Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of REX American Resources worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

