Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,645 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $40,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 83.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 508.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 339.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $176.43 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

