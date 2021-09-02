Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Lennox International worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LII opened at $334.78 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

