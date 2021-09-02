Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pool were worth $35,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $491.23 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $496.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.43 and its 200 day moving average is $417.81. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

