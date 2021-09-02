Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.02 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CRWD opened at $269.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

