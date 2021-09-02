Richard H. Sauer Sells 8,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

