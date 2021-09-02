Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

