Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $22,643.14 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

REPX opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

