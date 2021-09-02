RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 3,683 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,243,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

RNG opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.27. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

