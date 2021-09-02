Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 232,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.